KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KKR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KKR opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.