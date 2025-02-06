Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Buys 138 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 1.3% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of RH by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in RH by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 47.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $414.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.56 and a 200 day moving average of $340.09. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

