Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Grows Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up 1.9% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 644,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 654,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,082 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $85.12 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.