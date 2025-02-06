Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 2.9% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

