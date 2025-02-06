Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

