KOK (KOK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,379.32

KOK (KOK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. KOK has a market cap of $101,546.57 and approximately $1,379.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00003920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00004154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000354 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00020606 USD and is up 10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $580.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.