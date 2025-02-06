Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) CFO Nealesh D. Shah Sells 78,015 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 78,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $243,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,555,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,766.88. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE KOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

