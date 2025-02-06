Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
KOSS opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of -0.65.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
