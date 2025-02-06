Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Koss Stock Down 1.1 %

KOSS opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of -0.65.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss Co. ( NASDAQ:KOSS Free Report ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Koss worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

