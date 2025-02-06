Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 54,698 shares.The stock last traded at $24.95 and had previously closed at $25.13.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Kovitz Core Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kovitz Core Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kovitz Core Equity ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Kovitz Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.