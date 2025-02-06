Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,592.97. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.83 and a beta of 1.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KTOS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Read Our Latest Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.