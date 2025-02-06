LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 17,989 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. MicroStrategy accounts for 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.22.

In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $242,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $16,314,110. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $336.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.00. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

