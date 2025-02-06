Legacy CG LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $590.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

