Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.250–0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.4 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,918. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $414.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

