Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Progress Update on Yerington Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study

Lion Copper and Gold Corp., a British Columbia-based company, recently disclosed important updates regarding its Yerington Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study. On February 4, 2025, the company issued a press release addressing its shareholders. In the statement, Lion Copper and Gold Corp. highlighted the milestones achieved in the ongoing study, showcasing its commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The press release, as announced by the company, included a detailed progress report on the Yerington Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study. This strategic move is aimed at keeping stakeholders informed about the advancements and developments within the project, displaying Lion Copper and Gold Corp.’s dedication to keeping its investors informed and engaged in its operations.

As per the regulatory requirement, the company has furnished the information in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It’s important to note that the details provided in the press release are classified as “furnished” and not “filed” for the purposes of the Exchange Act. Consequently, this data shall not be integrated into any registration statement or other documents filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically referenced in such documentation.

The progress update, demonstrated through the press release, is evidently a step towards fulfilling the mandates of Regulation FD. By sharing this information openly, Lion Copper and Gold Corp. aims to maintain a transparent relationship with its stakeholders while adhering to the requisite disclosure norms.

In conclusion, Lion Copper and Gold Corp.’s update on the Yerington Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study underscores the company’s proactive communication approach with its shareholders, showcasing its commitment to providing timely and pertinent information to its investor base.



