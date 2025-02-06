Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys 506 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

