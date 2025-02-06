Lion Street Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

