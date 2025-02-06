Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.270-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.2 %

LQDT opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $981.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on LQDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $549,605.10. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $564,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,032.80. The trade was a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.