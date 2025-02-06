LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

RAMP traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 209,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,008. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.54 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after buying an additional 916,578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 157,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after buying an additional 69,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

