LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 336.65% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 1.1 %

LiveWire Group stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. LiveWire Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Insider Transactions at LiveWire Group

In other news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,672.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,729 shares of company stock worth $76,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

