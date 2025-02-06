LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,705 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.42% of LKQ worth $40,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 44,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LKQ by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

