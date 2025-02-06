Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $46.80 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX (GMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,183.42 or 0.99900937 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,765.48 or 0.99475686 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lollybomb Meme Coin

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00010669 USD and is down -15.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $170.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

