Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.