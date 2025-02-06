Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of BND opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

