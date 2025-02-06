Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $258.28 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.71.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

