Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $912,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,700,000 after buying an additional 36,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $258.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

