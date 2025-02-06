Lucy Costa Buys 7,180 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($39,584.70).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.58 and a beta of 0.52. Allianz Technology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 306 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 447 ($5.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.17.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

