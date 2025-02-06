Lucy Costa Buys 7,180 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £31,663.80 ($39,584.70).
Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ATT stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.58 and a beta of 0.52. Allianz Technology Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 306 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 447 ($5.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.17.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.
