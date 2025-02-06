Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 368,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 177,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$203.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.