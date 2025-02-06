LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. LY had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.65%.

LY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 113,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,423. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. LY has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

