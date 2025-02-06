MAGA Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last Week (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAGA has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. MAGA has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MAGA

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00002197 USD and is up 32.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $5,523,628.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

