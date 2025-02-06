Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.22 and traded as low as $29.13. Makita shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 15,370 shares.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

