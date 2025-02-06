Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 93.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
Further Reading
