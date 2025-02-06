Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Marchex worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

