Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,154 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Marcus & Millichap worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,835,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $168.51 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.