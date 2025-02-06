Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $292.39 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $295.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,238. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Czech National Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 174,100.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

