Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.86 and last traded at $116.90. Approximately 2,642,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,842,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 682,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

