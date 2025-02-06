MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$295.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.3 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.170 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.67. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 55,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $1,035,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,084,040.45. This represents a 1.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.