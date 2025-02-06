MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Zacks reports. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. MasterCraft Boat updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.860 EPS.
Shares of MCFT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $351.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.04 and a beta of 1.67.
In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,084,040.45. This represents a 1.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
