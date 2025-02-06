Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Mattel updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.660-1.720 EPS.

Mattel Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

