MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. 3,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

