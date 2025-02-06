Maxim Group Cuts Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Price Target to $3.00

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ:ZAPP opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $19.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. engages in the provision of designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles. It operates through the following geographical segments: Cayman Islands, Europe, and Thailand. It offers maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Swin Chatsuwan, Jeremy North, Warin Thanathawee and Kiattipong Arttachariya in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

