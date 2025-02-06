McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,302.78. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

