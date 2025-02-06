McHugh Group LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $449.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.42.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

