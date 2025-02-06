McHugh Group LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $653.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $613.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $2,724,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

