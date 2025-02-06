MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Zacks reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.
MDU stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 3,396,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.
