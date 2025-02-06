Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up 1.4% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,120,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

