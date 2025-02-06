Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,292.03 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,100.86 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

