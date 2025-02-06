Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,143,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864,343 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 80.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 508,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,105,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,872,000 after purchasing an additional 639,985 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

