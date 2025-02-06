Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.9 %

FICO stock opened at $1,843.68 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,038.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

