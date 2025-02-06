Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after buying an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after acquiring an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,175,000 after buying an additional 181,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TT stock opened at $357.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.24. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $265.37 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

