Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 155.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 362,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,912,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

